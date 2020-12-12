Snapchat now lets you share Twitter messages as ‘stickers’

Everyone, at some point of the day, we take a tour of Twitter and when we see something interesting we share it in other applications. It is a task that we have practically automated and that we can do in two ways: copying and pasting the URL of the message or taking a screenshot so that what we want others to see is as clear as possible.

The fact is that Twitter seems to have given Snapchat the possibility of taking any tweet that we like to share it as a sticker. As if it were a sticker that we attached to another image and that, together, they create a much more interesting effect than simply reading a headline taken in isolation. Now the result is much more spectacular.

It is already reaching users

It was Twitter itself that has announced this good news that comes, first of all, to iOS users, which can be easily enjoyed through the share menu. It will be there where they will have to indicate to the app that that message from the social network they want to appear as a sticker within a Snapchat publication, as you can see in the attached images that you have just below. Twitter has not revealed if these changes will soon reach Android, although it is logical to think that it will do so once it has been installed without problem in the house of the iPhone.

Oh snap! Sharing Tweets directly to your Snapchat Stories is now easier than ever. Rolling out today on iOS! pic.twitter.com/0LIHQhmCKu

– Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2020

This update It will be arriving in the coming days to all users who have accounts on both platforms and it will allow them to create much more fun and original content. It must be remembered that Snapchat is one of the most innovative platforms and the first home of those stories that have expanded throughout the digital ecosystem in recent years. Instagram first, and WhatsApp, YouTube or Twitter later, have been some of the apps that have introduced those contents that barely last 24 hours.

Remember that the way to do it is through Twitter and not Snapchat, as detailed in the official messages: first we choose the message we want to share, then we go to the Snapchat icon, click it and finally a sticker will be generated that we can include in the publication. Something very simple and that as you can see is really original and it saves us from having to go to an editing program to achieve even a similar result.