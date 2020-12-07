Snapchat Spotlight: everything you should know about it

Instagram has copied Snapchat pretty badly in recent years . The Stories function that made Snapchat so popular is no longer a unique selling point of the Facebook subsidiary. In the meantime, Twitter has even launched its own Stories function called Fleets.

Snapchat made the resurgence in 2020 with another trait. The social network has remained intimate and has not become a mass medium like Instagram, which companies and large corporations use as a marketing platform.

While Instagram today is concerned with mass suitability and advertising, Snapchat continues to focus on user-generated content, similar to Tik Tok. The company has now also announced a new function: Snapchat Spotlight.

What is Snapchat Spotlight?

Snapchat Spotlight puts the community’s best snaps in the spotlight in its own feed – regardless of who created them. The function is very similar to Tik Tok because it shows videos or spotlight snapshots of up to 60 seconds.

If you tap on Spotlight in the app, you will see all the snapshots that the platform has put together using an algorithm.

How do I get into Snapchat Spotlight?

The new function is shaped by the community. You don’t need a public profile to get into Spotlight. If you’d like to take part in a Snap, simply select Spotlight on the Send To screen .

The company writes that Spotlight “allows you to share the best community-created Snaps” – for example, how often other people view your Snap. Your post will appear in Spotlight if it is well received by the community.

What makes the format so special?

To make Spotlight particularly attractive to users, Snapchat beckons with a financial reward. The best Snaps receive more than $ 1 million in pay, which the company hands out each day.

Which video creator gets how much depends on how many times a Snap has been viewed compared to others, how many likes it has received, and how often it has been skipped.

The Snaps also have content guidelines and the terms and conditions comply. In addition, creators must be at least 16 years old.

What is the difference between Spotlight and Tik Tok?

Spotlight is very reminiscent of Tik Tok or Instagram Reels. After all, Snapchat recreates a feed that consists only of short videos. That was Tik Tok’s unique selling point until Instagram copied that strategy with Reels.

The content mostly consists of entertaining dances, challenges or comedy videos. Snapchat seems to hit a similar line. Unlike Tik Tok and Instagram Reels, users cannot comment publicly on Spotlight Snaps.

The video creators behind the snaps also remain private by default. “We developed Spotlight to entertain our community,” writes Snapchat.

“The focus is on the values ​​of Snapchat and we are committed to ensuring that our community is doing well. Spotlight content is moderated and cannot be commented on publicly. “

In addition, Snapchat encourages its users with the daily prize money to lead a kind of creative competition. So far, there is no such thing with the other platforms.

If you will, Snapchat is also copying Tik Tok’s successful model. Unlike Instagram, the company has come up with its own functions that make the feature interesting for Snapchat users.

Why is Spotlight changing for Snapchat?

At launch, Spotlight is available in eleven countries – including Germany. With this function, Snapchat would like to challenge users’ creativity and lower the hurdle for creating content.

Twitter is pursuing a similar intention with the new fleets. The current trend seems to be to actively encourage users to post and interact more.

Spotlight is a change for Snapchat because of this. The company would like to concentrate even more on user-generated content.

The platform beckons with two rewards that satisfy the need for attention. On the one hand, it seems attractive to be financially rewarded for creative snaps. On the other hand, many users should feel appreciated when their snaps appear in Spotlight.