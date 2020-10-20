With the breach opened in the TikTok empire by the veto in the US, many companies have seen the open sky and intend to aspire to that throne, with the millions of users that this implies and who seem to be orphans of an app that allows them to record small videos in which to show their acting skills with a famous song on their lips. And after the sprint made by Facebook on Instagram with its Reels, now it’s Snapchat’s turn.

From the app they have thought that It would not hurt to introduce content similar to those of TikTok, first, and Reels, later, for what they have extended to all users on the planet, with an iPhone in hand, that of being able to choose music themes to create videos on Snapchat. It is a global expansion that already had a first phase of tests in early August in New Zealand and Australia.

Add music and get on … whatever

As you can see from the screens published from the social network, any user can add selected music themes to create their own snaps with a differentiating touch with respect to what the platform allowed us to do until now. In addition, Snapchat warns that this is the first step and that other interesting news will be arriving in the coming weeks.

Music themes for Snapchat snaps. Snapchat

One of them will be provide the ability for users to “upload their own sounds” to further personalize the content they publish daily. Of course, a problem that hangs over Snapchat with these new musical microvideos is that there will not be a specific place to go to see them all, since the current system of showing what those profiles that we follow will be maintained, whether they have it or not music.

This could cause all the snaps with music that the community begins to create to lose impact and, depending on the response given by the social network itself, so we will understand what is the scope of the bet for this idea of ​​looking a little more like TikTok. It is important to remember that this option to add songs to our snaps is only available for iPhone users and that, for now, all those who have Android will have to wait a while that, from Snapchat, they have not specified exactly how much it is.

The catalog of songs available is not very extensive today, although Snapchat qualifies it as “robust and curated”, that is, selected and recommended by the platform, which also states that has signed agreements with record labels such as Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, BMG Music Publishing, etc ..