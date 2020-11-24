Snapchat wants to compete with TikTok: Spotlight, the short videos of the social network

“If something is successful, copy it.” This is the maxim among mobile applications and social networks. All they copy each other, and as a clear example we have the Instagram Stories, a function added to the app after Snapchat rejected the purchase offer from Facebook. Now the fashion app is TikTok, and they are all planning to offer similar services. And after the Instagram reels, us “Spotlight” arrives, basically the Snapchat TikTok.

For once Snapchat does the opposite, and stops innovating as they are so accustomed to us, and has decided to directly copy TikTok. Its “Spotlight” app is its new way of displaying new content from the social network in the form of short videos.

One million dollars to distribute daily among the best creators

To entice users to consistently post content, the company says it will distribute $ 1 million a day among the most popular creators of the app until the end of 2020. This means that if someone has a video particularly viral, you could win a big chunk of this jackpot. It doesn’t matter if that person doesn’t have a large number of subscribers; the amount of money that they will receive will be based primarily on the number of unique views compared to other posts that day. In addition, users can continue to win this award with the same video if it is popular for several days. Further they do not prohibit uploading it to other platforms, this means that people can’t just download their (or other) viral TikToks and upload them to Snapchat.

In Spain it will come later

Along with this announcement, Snapchat has published a content guide, which can only be created by over 16s. At the moment this functionality reaches several countries, such as the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and France, so for now we will have to wait in Spain.

Focused on multimedia

Although the format will be familiar to anyone who has watched TikTok, Snap says it has made specific decisions based on its user base. For one thing, Spotlight snapshots will not have a public comment section and profiles are private by default, so Snapchatters can keep their accounts locked while they continue to post content.

This movement that the creators of Snapchat have made, has a single objective, to become an alternative to TikTok, based on the visual, something similar to what Vine did at the time. Due to this, the app will not have this interaction with comments on the contents nor will it allow to send messages to the creators.

Snapchat will check that the rules are followed

To avoid inappropriate content, the application will have algorithms that will review all the videos that are uploaded to the social network to veto those that may have violent or inappropriate content according to the rules of the social network.