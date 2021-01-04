Snapdragon 480, a chipset that brings 5G to cheaper phones

- Advertisement -

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about 5G smartphones? They are probably mobile devices that can surf at high speed, but at a high cost. All this, because generally this technology is expensive, however, this can change. Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 480, a chipset that would bring 5G technology to cheaper phones.

The Snapdragon 480 comes with a built-in X51 modem. Special feature that allows it to support mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. This would be Qualcomm’s first Series 4 system on chip (SoC) with 5G support. Which translates into higher camera performance, system loading and graphics.

The Snapdragon 480 promises real-time app and video downloads

The Snapdragon 480 does not include the X60 modem of the Snapdragon 888, meaning that the transmission speeds would not be the same. However, it promises fast downloads, both of applications and videos. All this in real time.

Qualcomm’s new SoC promises up to 100 percent CPU and GPU performance compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 460. In addition to 70 percent gain for artificial intelligence.

This chipset “is based on Qualcomm’s 2 GHz Kryo 460 processor with eight cores.” In addition to this, it is combined with improved graphics of Adreno 619 and an 8 nanometer manufacturing process. Indeed, this small device could be implemented in cheaper smartphones and thus make this technology reach other types of users. Do you like the idea?

Qualcomm would bring the Snapdragon 480 to phones with “prices ranging between 125 and 250 dollars”

Currently, 5G technology is associated with mid-range and high-end phones, phones with prices that are around and even exceed five hundred dollars. However, with Qualcomm’s new SoC, this may change. Even reaching smartphones with a cost of 125 dollars. This was stated by Cristiano R. Amon, president of Qualcomm, in response to a question made via Twitter.

Great question. We expect to see prices ranging from $ 125 to $ 250 USD. Lots of phones 😉. In China, 5G price points can already address 60% of the market. With the new Snapdragon 4 in Q121, the transition from 4G to 5G will significantly accelerate globally. – Cristiano R. Amon (@cristianoamon) September 3, 2020

“What is the expected price range for 5G phones with the new Snapdragon 4 Series 5G chipsets? Also, how many 5G phones do you expect to ship in 2021 because of this? ”Asked Twitter user @anshelsag.

“Big question. We expect to see prices ranging between $ 125 and $ 250 USD. Many phones. In China, 5G price points can already cover 60% of the market. With the new Snapdragon 4 in Q121, the transition from 4G to 5G will accelerate significantly globally, ”Amon responded.

At the moment it is unknown which phone manufacturers will include the Snapdragon 480. However, it is speculated that the first companies to test it are Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola and Nokia. These launches would take place in the first quarter of 2021.

Following this announcement from Qualcomm, expectations are growing. Since the much prized and promising 5G technology would reach cheaper phones. It certainly sounds fascinating. Do you agree?

