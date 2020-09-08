Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: Qualcomm’s new CPU for laptops promises us up to 25 hours of autonomy and 5G connectivity

CAMERA

Processor, a laptop that incorporates a Snapdragon 835 chip, touched the 18 hours of autonomy in real conditions of use, so it does not seem unreasonable that Qualcomm has managed to refine the microarchitecture of its new chip to increase autonomy beyond 20 hours. In any case, it is something that we will of course check when the first laptop equipped with this new microprocessor falls into our hands. The most impressive promise that Qualcomm has emphasized during the presentation of this microprocessor is that laptops that bet on it will be able to reach a maximum autonomy of 25 hours. And it’s credible Its other great asset, beyond autonomy, is, as I mentioned a few lines above, the possibility that laptops that bet on it are permanently turned on and connected to the Internet, something we have become accustomed to when using our devices. smartphones. The impact on the autonomy of this usage scenario should be moderate, so that laptops will foreseeably adopt a state of latency similar to that used by mobile phones when we have them turned on but we are not using them. Qualcomm also ensures that this Snapdragon is 18% more powerful than a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a 15 watt TDP (the 8cx Gen 2 5G has a 7 watt TDP), which, if confirmed when we put it to the test, would leave it in good stead. Regarding connectivity, this chip, as I mentioned previously, offers us compatibility, in addition to 5G networks of up to 6 GHz and millimeter band, with 4G LTE networks, Bluetooth 5.1, and also with a wide range of 802.11 standards, among which is Wi-Fi 6 that is gradually establishing itself as the standard to which all recent devices aspire. In addition, its compatibility with geopositioning systems is not far behind. And it supports, in addition to GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, Beidou, QZSS and SBAS. The challenge of Snapdragon in laptops is still performance Everything we’ve seen on paper so far looks really good, but our experience with laptops equipped with Snapdragon processors invites us to be cautious about their performance when running native x86 applications. about emulation layer implemented in Windows 10 for ARM. The applications available in the Microsoft Store have been compiled for the ARM architecture, and when they run on a Snapdragon chip they offer us an experience similar to what we can get in the x86 ecosystem. However, the performance of HP’s ENVY x2, which featured a Snapdragon 835, and Lenovo’s Yoga C630 WOS, which, as we have seen, bets on a Snapdragon 850, suffers when the emulation layer comes into play. When we can analyze one of the first laptops equipped with the new Qualcomm chip, we will see if this is still the Achilles heel of this platform, or if, on the contrary, its performance is up to par even in the least favorable circumstances. One last note to conclude: Qualcomm has confirmed that the first laptops equipped with its new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G will be available before the end of this year.