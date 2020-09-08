Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: Qualcomm’s new CPU for laptops promises us up to 25 hours of autonomy and 5G connectivity

Qualcomm has a new Snapdragon microprocessor for laptops. This company has just released its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, a chip designed on the microarchitecture of its latest processors for smartphones that seeks to transfer the experience of constant connection that mobile phones offer us to laptops. One of the pillars of this philosophy is 5G connectivity, which is available on this new platform thanks to the integration of the Snapdragon X55 modem compatible with both the band below 6 GHz and the millimeter band.
However, this is not the only juicy novelty that this chip offers us. In addition, Qualcomm ensures that it will make possible a maximum autonomy of 25 hours, a figure significantly higher than that currently offered by a laptop equipped with an x86-64 microprocessor (we must not forget that Snapdragon processors are chips with ARM architecture). It also implements 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and can cope with 4K HDR video recording and processing. On paper, this new Snapdragon for laptops looks good, better than the Snapdragon 850 integrated in the Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS that we reviewed last year, but it has a challenge ahead of it that we will investigate in the last lines of this article.
Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: Technical Specifications
This new microprocessor from Qualcomm has been manufactured using 7nm photolithography. We know that this company is a customer of the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC, so we are reasonably certain that it is the latter company that produces it. Inside they beat eight core Kryo 495 and it can work closely with eight channel main memory subsystems implemented with LPDDR4x chips capable of operating at a maximum speed of 2,133 MHz.
The graphic logic of this microprocessor implements a revision of the Adreno architecture that we can find in the Snapdragon 865 and 865+, among other chips of this family that also bet on this technology. And when it comes to secondary storage, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G can coexist with SSD drives with NVMe interface, and also with UFS 3.0 storage systems, something that was expected due to its obvious kinship with Qualcomm microprocessors for smartphones.
More interesting facts. Laptops that integrate this Snapdragon chip will be able to use 4K resolution displaysSomething that could also be expected because there are mobile phones with processors of this family and 4K panels for quite some time. And, as can also be expected, it is compatible with DirectX 12, a fundamental API in Windows 10 for ARM, which is the operating system with which this CPU will coexist in laptops that bet on it. One more point: like the Snapdragon for smartphones, this chip will allow the recording and processing of 4K HDR video with a maximum cadence of 120 frames per second.
|QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 8CX GEN 2 5G
|characteristics
|CORES
|Qualcomm Kryo 495 Octa-core
|ARCHITECTURE
|64 bit
|LITHOGRAPHY
|7 nm
|SUPPORTED MEMORY
|8 channels LPDDR4x up to 2,133 MHz
|SUPPORTED STORAGE
|NVMe SSD and UFS 3.0
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno
|API
|DirectX 12
|VIDEO
|Playback: up to 4K HDR at 120 FPS
Supported codecs: H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC) and VP9
|DISPLAY RESOLUTION
|Up to 4K UHD
|CAMERA
|Processor, a laptop that incorporates a Snapdragon 835 chip, touched the 18 hours of autonomy in real conditions of use, so it does not seem unreasonable that Qualcomm has managed to refine the microarchitecture of its new chip to increase autonomy beyond 20 hours. In any case, it is something that we will of course check when the first laptop equipped with this new microprocessor falls into our hands.
The most impressive promise that Qualcomm has emphasized during the presentation of this microprocessor is that laptops that bet on it will be able to reach a maximum autonomy of 25 hours. And it’s credible
Its other great asset, beyond autonomy, is, as I mentioned a few lines above, the possibility that laptops that bet on it are permanently turned on and connected to the Internet, something we have become accustomed to when using our devices. smartphones. The impact on the autonomy of this usage scenario should be moderate, so that laptops will foreseeably adopt a state of latency similar to that used by mobile phones when we have them turned on but we are not using them. Qualcomm also ensures that this Snapdragon is 18% more powerful than a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a 15 watt TDP (the 8cx Gen 2 5G has a 7 watt TDP), which, if confirmed when we put it to the test, would leave it in good stead.
Regarding connectivity, this chip, as I mentioned previously, offers us compatibility, in addition to 5G networks of up to 6 GHz and millimeter band, with 4G LTE networks, Bluetooth 5.1, and also with a wide range of 802.11 standards, among which is Wi-Fi 6 that is gradually establishing itself as the standard to which all recent devices aspire. In addition, its compatibility with geopositioning systems is not far behind. And it supports, in addition to GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, Beidou, QZSS and SBAS.
The challenge of Snapdragon in laptops is still performance
Everything we’ve seen on paper so far looks really good, but our experience with laptops equipped with Snapdragon processors invites us to be cautious about their performance when running native x86 applications. about emulation layer implemented in Windows 10 for ARM. The applications available in the Microsoft Store have been compiled for the ARM architecture, and when they run on a Snapdragon chip they offer us an experience similar to what we can get in the x86 ecosystem.
However, the performance of HP’s ENVY x2, which featured a Snapdragon 835, and Lenovo’s Yoga C630 WOS, which, as we have seen, bets on a Snapdragon 850, suffers when the emulation layer comes into play. When we can analyze one of the first laptops equipped with the new Qualcomm chip, we will see if this is still the Achilles heel of this platform, or if, on the contrary, its performance is up to par even in the least favorable circumstances. One last note to conclude: Qualcomm has confirmed that the first laptops equipped with its new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G will be available before the end of this year.