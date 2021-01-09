SnapPDF, digitize documents from your computer’s camera

- Advertisement -

20 years ago, when we needed to digitize documents, we used to occupy the old scanners. They were devices capable of making a copy of physical documents and bringing them to digital format in a short time. However, these teams were displaced with new solutions such as smartphone cameras. However, today we will present an alternative that will allow you to scan files using your computer’s camera.

Its name is SnapPDF and through its functions you can use your webcam to digitize documents in a very simple way.

Scanning documents from the webcam is possible

Taking into account that smartphones have also become tools for digitizing documents, the use of the webcam theoretically works the same. Although there is a difference in size and ease of handling with smartphones, the possibility of taking physical documents to digital format is still feasible. This is how SnapPDF has taken advantage of it to provide a way to scan documents in seconds, using the computer’s camera.

The process in general is the same as we follow on the smartphone, with the difference that we do not need to install anything and it is also a free service. However, it is necessary to emphasize that if we use the plan at no cost, the result will leave a watermark on the document.

To start digitizing documents from SnapPDF, using the webcam, go to the website and click “Try Now”. Then, grant the access permissions to your camera and when it is displayed in the interface, place the document in front. Once you have the shot plan ready, click on the button to take the picture.

The next step is to cut the excesses of the image in order to keep only the document. Repeat the process with all the files you want and at the end you can join them in a single PDF and download it. In this way, you will be able to digitize any file without having a smartphone, occupying the computer’s camera.

To prove it, follow this link.

