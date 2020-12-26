Snappea, a service to download videos and playlists from YouTube

- Advertisement -

Considering the amount of content that we can find on YouTube, it is very common that we want to download at any time. However, as we know this is a process that deserves to use third party tools and in general, they all work very well. However, we want to present you a very versatile solution that allows you to download videos, playlists and audios from YouTube.

Its name is Snappea and for free it will allow you to get the content you want from the platform in a very simple way.

Excellent alternative to download videos, playlists and MP3 from YouTube

What leads us to awaken the need to download from YouTube is the enormous amount of content that we can find. If you walk around the platform doing searches related to your interests, it is very likely that you will find real gems and want to download them. As we mentioned earlier, there are many options available for these purposes, but Snappea is interesting for all that it allows.

From the interface from this service, either via the web or with its Android app, you can obtain complete playlists, audios and videos. Best of all, it is a completely free app in all its presentations.

The process of using Snappea is similar to that of other solutions of its kind, so we will need to have the link of the video or playlist. Once you’ve copied it, head over to the website and paste it to begin the download.

From the Android app it is also quite simple because you will do everything in its interface. In other words, the app has a search bar where you can locate YouTube videos or playlists. When you find them, it will only be a matter of selecting the type of download you want to use and that’s it. If you are one of those who download YouTube material frequently, do not hesitate to try this app.

To test it or download the app for Android, follow this link.

