Sniper Elite 4 Review: Karl Fairburne is back on Nintendo Switch

Three years after the original release, Sniper Elite 4 debuts on Nintendo Switch, thus completing the catalog proposed by the Rebellion boys. The adventure in the Italian territory of Karl Fairburne, as we will see shortly, offers substantially unchanged the same experience already seen on PC and home consoles, even if with some peculiarities dictated by the hybrid nature of Nintendo’s hardware. So how does the US sniper fare on Switch?

Travel snipers

As anticipated, Sniper Elite 4 is transposed to the hybrid of the Nintendo house without major changes. Fans and novice shooters, therefore, will find the same play experience already seen on PC and consoles three years ago now. The 1: 1 porting, of which we have traced the salient features during our previous preview of Sniper Elite 4 for Switch, does not bring anything new compared to the previous version, on the contrary, it loses a little bit from a technical point of view.

For those who decide to approach this fourth chapter for the first time, a little history is a must. The events see once again the good protagonist Karl Fairburne and they take hold, in this case, in our splendid peninsula.

The year is 1943 and the war is far from its end, while the lethal US sniper is fresh from the African campaign (also present on Nintendo Switch, you can read our review of Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition released l ‘Last year).

The goal, in this new chapter of the franchise, is to pave the way for the allied advance and support the activities of the Resistance in the boot, while at the same time foiling the machinations of the Reich, in possession of the classic super-secret technology capable of turning the tide. of the war in favor of the Axis.

The title, in short, proposes intact the recipe that has made it appreciated in recent years: or a mixture of historical reality, playful fiction and spectacular cinematic exaggeration. Exactly as happened in the previous episode, even this latest war epic by Rebellion leads Karl to freely walk through some splendid open scenarios in full sand box style, in which you are spoiled for choice to complete the objectives of a campaign that it lasts about ten hours. Strangely, unlike Sniper Elite 3, the porting does not also offer the DLCs released so far.

In any case, the playful structure of Sniper Elite 4 rests entirely on the shoulders of its predecessor, even if, obviously, the qualitative growth in terms of level design is evident. The Italian scenarios are very broad, more complex and better characterized both from a stylistic point of view and for what concerns the range of opportunities made available to the player. As usual, each mission involves the completion of main and secondary tasks (as well as a countless amount of hidden collectibles) which are revealed through interaction with the NPCs present in the base camp, where it is also possible to stock up on ammunition, change weapons and etc.

On the battlefield the feeling remains the same as always: we’ll have full freedom in the approach, and we will be able to choose whether to follow the path of stealth, using silenced blows, silent eliminations and traps, or alternatively adopt a “massacre” strategy, even if only to enjoy the traditional spectacle offered by the evergreen X-ray “kill cam”, classic trademark of the series.

By doing so, however, we risk attracting a swarm of soldiers who, especially at higher difficulties (there are five of them: Cadet, Marksman, Sniper Elite, Authentic and Authentic +, in addition to the custom mode), it could be difficult to manage. Finally, the rectory is not missing “role-playing” component which, once the mission is complete, makes us rank up and allows us to unlock new weapons, including some of the most iconic marksman rifles ever, and skills that increase the physical efficiency of our character.

Finally, in addition to the single player campaign, the content offer of Sniper Elite 4 is enriched by the classic mode survival, multiplayer and co-pp (local or online). In particular, the mode returns Overwatch (or Observation, to put it in Italian), one of the most popular accessory modes of the franchise, in which two players are called to collaborate by playing specific roles: the sniper and the observer. The latter, essentially, is responsible for communicating the objectives to the partner, putting him in a position to hit.

Hold your breath, pull the trigger, hit the target

The heart of the gaming experience, as usual, is mainly based on the use of sniper rifle and, on Switch, we found ourselves dealing with the same sensations as our original run on PS4. The Nintendo hybrid, however, allows us much more freedom: we can play both in docked mode (which obviously remains the best way to enjoy the title) and in portability.

In handheld mode some exclusive features are proposed as usual. The gyroscope, always responsive and responsive to solicitations, allows us to direct the view in viewfinder and binoculars mode, to scan the environment and take aim with our trusty instrument of death. A feature that aids in immersion and makes the player feel like a real sniper who has to manually adjust the aim.

The rumble HD, then, it works properly and has been mainly implemented as physical feedback to perceive the recoil of the weapons, the heartbeat of our alter ego and the arrival of bullets.

Finally, from a purely technical point of view, the version of Sniper Élite 4 is very similar to the original. That’s right, we used the term “similar“, because the differences are there and can be seen, both in docked mode, and”on the go“. In addition to inheriting strengths and weaknesses – sclerotic management of AI above all – of the original version, this hybrid declination shows technical lightness that highlight once more the years that is found on the rump. They are not many, but they are enough to make us clearly perceive one tip of old age.

The graphic rendering seems, among other things, to be revised downwards, probably harnessed by the chains of hardware compatibility. On TV you notice a certain deterioration of texture quality, particle effects, lighting system and shadow management. Defects, however, disguised very well in portable mode, clearly thanks to image compression and screen size.

Not all evil, however, comes to harm, because in terms of fluidity Sniper Elite 4 runs perfectly and without any indecision at 30 fps; moreover, the battery consumption is average and the overheating of the console reduced to a minimum. We will see how it will behave with multiplayer, however perfect for a hit and run game while out and about. In short, a good compromise to be able to enjoy Karl Fairburne’s latest adventure on Switch waiting for the next chapter.