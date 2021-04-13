So anyone can block your WhatsApp chats just by having your number

- Advertisement -

Do you have problems with entering WhatsApp ? Through it you can send various texts, photos, videos, but also GIFs, animated stickers and even documents in case you have forgotten them at home.

But there is a detail that very few people know about and it is a new system that cybercriminals are using to access your conversations from WhatsApp just by having your cell phone number.

It is in this way that any friend of yours, or stranger who knows the digits of your smartphone, can enter your chats without too many problems, but you must be very attentive to the following steps so that you realize it.

It should be noted that, in case you receive a verification code or a call in which a password is dictated to you, you must be attentive to what is happening in your WhatsApp .

HOW ANYONE CAN BLOCK YOUR WHATSAPP CONVERSATIONS

The steps are quite simple and WhatsApp you will have to strengthen your security system much more. Always remember to activate two-step verification from your mobile device:

If a person has your WhatsApp number, they can download the app on any cell phone.

After that, he will enter your number.

Afterwards, you will be asked for the verification code.

By not having it, it will retry several times until the option to report by mail appears.

At that moment, the criminal will create any email from where he will write to WhatsApp saying to deactivate your WhatsApp.

In this way, criminals can enter your WhatsApp without you knowing. (Photo: Xataka)

He will even pretend to be you to make this happen, without too much information.

At that time WhatsApp could delete your account.

Your chats will be closed automatically and you will be informed that your account has been closed or blocked.

It should be noted that it is always good that, in case you receive your verification code without having requested it, then contact WhatsApp to avoid future hacks.