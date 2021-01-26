So are the training courses you can do with the Huawei Watch Fit

- Advertisement -

The training courses of the Huawei Watch Fit They consist of 12 exercise routines, divided into levels of difficulty. Before getting into one without knowing if you can finish it, you can click on the information button so that you have a clear idea of ​​the exercises in each routine.

So you can know, for example, the time of the routine, the difficulty (with a maximum of five stars) and the movements. The latter are accompanied by an animation so you know what they are about.

When deciding on one, this button will appear for you to log into the clock Huawei. First a demo of what the exercise is like will appear and then the repetition count will run. The idea is that you do at the same pace as the virtual trainer for better results. To stop the routine you can click this button.

Once the session is over, the results obtained are saved in the activity log. There you can see the number of calories, the time of the session, the heart rate and the range, which is your heart rate status according to the demands of the system. To this must be added the recovery time recommended by the smartwatch of Huawei.

Huawei Watch Fit | Data sheet

Display: 1.64 inches AMOLED (456 x 280 pixels), 70% from the front.

Storage: 4 GB.

Monitoring: physical activity, sleep, stress level, menstrual cycle and 96 sports.

Extras: smartphone notifications, music control and mobile camera.

Resistance: 5 ATM or 50 meters (valid for swimming).

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and GPS.

Sensors: 24/7 heart rate monitor and SpO2.

Battery: maximum of 10 days, with contact charge.

Compatibility: Android 5, iOS 9 or higher.

