So are the transparent OLED screens that LG is installing in the subways

In recent times, OLED panel technology has evolved to provide different innovations, such as flexibility or, in this case, transparency. A few weeks ago we saw how Xiaomi presented a new television, the Xiaomi Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition with 55-inch transparent screen. Now, LG has presented a new screen that has applied this technology giving it a different use, in the subway.

About a year ago, LG Display showed us its T-OLED screen. LG Display has warned that its original intention is not a television, but a glass that can be used to display more information. One proof of its use has been to place it in subway windows, providing extra information, using transparent screens.

A panel that gives information taking advantage of different spaces

As we can see, the screen window shows the metro map with more information. At the same time, the panel also acts as a window, revealing what is outside (essentially tunnels and crossings with other meters). In addition, the screen is also touch, so you can interact with it to show different information according to the user’s needs.

According to TechEBlog, LG Display has installed these panels in subway windows of Beijing Line 6 and Shenzhen Line 10. The windows have been directly replaced by 55-inch transparent OLED panels from LG Display. The application of these panels is expected to reach more meters if the tests go well, also to more diverse substrates beyond the subway windows.

Many applications beyond the subway

In the past and according to Engadget, LG Display also tried to put this type of screen in the window of Harrods (London). There are endless places where this technology could be applied since it is a way to add information in a place without losing focus on what is behind it since it is transparent, it could be applied in shop windows, car windows … etc. In the coming months / years, we will see how LG Display and other manufacturers develop this technology.

