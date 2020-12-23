So were the luxurious gifts that Carlos Rivera gave to Yalitza Aparicio

- Advertisement -

Carlos Rivera is one of the most empathetic figures in the world of entertainment in Mexico. Away from scandals and embarrassing situations, the singer has decided to take his career seriously and with discretion. One of his most recent friends and it was with Yalitza Aparicio to whom he gave a unique gift.

Both were part of the team of conductors who would direct the Latin Grammys, however, due to a positive case of COVID-19 in one of Rivera’s closest attendees, he took the decision not to risk and decided not to attend the awards ceremony, because he did not want to put his colleagues at risk if he was ill.

The singer had to be replaced by the Puerto Rican singer Víctor Manuelle, who participated in company Ana Brenda and Yalitza, as contemplated in the project. This is what Carlos Rivera said through a video that he uploaded to social networks:

On this occasion, despite the fact that I tested negative, I cannot put anyone at risk, especially my colleagues Ana Brenda and Yalitza or the entire team that surrounds us, production, musicians (…) It makes me very sad not to be able to be there but the most important thing is to take care of ourselves and above all to take care of others and in an act of responsibility I cannot be there and I have to follow the established protocols

From that moment, the relationship between Yalitza and Carlos was very cordial and this was demonstrated by the most recent gift that the singer sent him, Well, she gave her a necklace and earrings, something that the native of Oaxaca thanked her through a publication on social networks.

However, the message that Rivera gave with these gifts speaks a lot about his relationship with the young actress, both have known each other for a short time and in no way can this be related to any romantic aspect but more like a thank you to make up for so much time together remaining in debt with the presentation.

On the romantic level, the singer is very much in love with the host and model Cynthia Rodríguez, one of the most discreet relationships in the middle of the show, since neither of them has made statements that can show how their closeness is going.

There was even talk of a formal marriage proposal, however, it was Pati Chapoy who revealed that the couple He was already thinking of buying a house so they could live together and start working on his plans to raise his family. However, nothing has been released to formalize this link.

On the other hand, the ascendant and meteoric career of Yalitza Aparicio continues to surprise, her role as an actress and model has made her participate in some of the most popular stages and magazines in the world of fashion. Her recent participation in the Latin Grammys awards made her the first woman with indigenous roots to participate in a gala of this magnitude.

During the pandemic, she has focused on learning to edit and continue her specialization in being an actress, in addition to meeting with various stars to be able to specify new projects, among which highlights her channel on YouTube and continues to be one of the spokespersons and representatives of women’s causes throughout Latin America.

