So you can activate the autocorrector in WhatsApp and abandon the asterisks at once

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Sometimes we need a little extra help when sending our messages in WhatsApp. In addition to voice notes and images, the text requires some extra work. While auto-completion is helpful, spelling can work against us.

Fortunately, WhatsApp He has an option so that we do not miss the spelling and he was always there to help us, it is just a matter of taking a look at the system settings. The best thing is that this way you will no longer have to use the asterisk to specify a misspelled word. You will save yourself some time!

First, you must open the general settings of the phone Android and look for the option ‘Languages ​​and introduction methods‘or’Languages ​​and text input‘. Click and go to the tab ‘Keyboard and input methods‘.

Mobile phones have the virtual keyboard configured from Google. Click on this option and the Google Spell Checker will appear. You activate it and that’s it.

For iOS phones, search for ‘Keyboard‘in the general settings. Enter and you will see the auto-correction tab to activate or deactivate the service.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.