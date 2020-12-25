So you can activate the cars in 3D and put them in your house

- Advertisement -

Do you want to continue surprising yourself with Google before the end of 2020? The Mountain View company knows that several people have stayed at home keeping a quarantine and maintaining the respective care to avoid any contagion around covid-19.

That is why it has developed a series of games so that not only the little ones can enjoy them, but also the curious. Did you know that you can activate animals, human body parts, ghosts and even Baby Yoda in 3D?

Using augmented reality, it is possible to perform these tricks in Google . Now the largest search engine in the world has enabled the possibility of placing any latest model car in your home, living room, dining room or in your patio.

Just as you read it. You can be the envy of several people by showing off your new car in 3D using the servers of Google and augmented reality. How to do it? Follow these steps.

HOW TO ACTIVATE GOOGLE 3D CARS OR CARS