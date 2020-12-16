So you can activate TODAY the messages that self-destruct on Instagram

They go “boom”! Learn how to have them TODAY. Many times people want to delete everything they have written to a person, for this they only have to delete the entire conversation without any problem of losing photos, videos, an interesting phrase, etc. Now there is a method to activate self-destructing messages in Instagram.
Although this function is already present in Facebook Messenger, in Instagram you can already use this type of tool that will help many not to save their conversations for a long time.
It should be noted that this function is very different from WhatsApp, that means that the chats will be deleted in a short time after having spoken with someone and not after 7 days.
How do I activate them? For this you do not need to download another third-party application. Everything is done from the same Instagram. Follow all the steps.