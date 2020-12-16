So you can activate TODAY the messages that self-destruct on Instagram

- Advertisement -

They go “boom”! Learn how to have them TODAY. Many times people want to delete everything they have written to a person, for this they only have to delete the entire conversation without any problem of losing photos, videos, an interesting phrase, etc. Now there is a method to activate self-destructing messages in Instagram .

Although this function is already present in Facebook Messenger, in Instagram you can already use this type of tool that will help many not to save their conversations for a long time.

It should be noted that this function is very different from WhatsApp, that means that the chats will be deleted in a short time after having spoken with someone and not after 7 days.

How do I activate them? For this you do not need to download another third-party application. Everything is done from the same Instagram . Follow all the steps.

This way you can activate the “ephemeral mode” on Instagram. Remember to always update the app. (Photo: Mag)