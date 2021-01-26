Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsWhatsApp

So you can always download the latest version of WhatsApp: APK 2021

Do you really know if your cell phone has the latest version of WhatsApp? This you should know. There are many people who ask that question. However, there is a way to always stay up-to-date with all the new features that the quick messaging app brings.

In order to always get the latest version of WhatsApp it is necessary that you have to join the beta of the most downloaded application in the world.

If you are lucky, you can become a beta tester in a simple way that we will explain below. In case you do not find quotas, you would simply download the APK to enjoy the tools of the Facebook app.

How to do it? How do I know that I have the latest version? It is quite simple and you will not need third-party applications that, many times, tend to ask you for permission to access your contact list or your conversations. WhatsApp.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF WHATSAPP

In order to be a beta tester of WhatsApp, you will have to perform the steps in order to obtain the latest version of the mobile application:

  • Enter Google Play and from there search for the app WhatsApp.
  • Scroll to “More information” and you will see the option to be a Beta tester.
There are two methods to always have the latest version of WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)
  • In case the vacancies are open, click on “Become a beta tester”.
  • Later, a page will open to confirm that you can now have the new WhatsApp trial version.
  • In a few minutes the latest version will begin to download.

In case you cannot access because the quotas have been closed, you can download the WhatsApp APK from various pages such as UptoDown or APKPure.

