So you can apply filters to your photos from Windows 10 without installing anything

We always talk about how image editing became accessible to everyone. From the smartphone and the computer we have dozens of alternatives for these purposes and in general they are very easy to use. However, today we will present an option that does not merit installing anything. It is a way to apply filters and edit photos from Windows 10, taking advantage of its native options.

To achieve this, we will use the Photos application that Windows incorporates as the default image viewer.

Apply filters to your photos in Windows 10 easily

When we want to edit images, the first thing we think about is downloading and installing a third-party application. This is because until earlier versions of Windows 10, there were no native alternatives for these purposes. However, although very little is said about it, the Windows 10 Photos application has editing functions that also incorporates filters. In that sense, we have the possibility of enhancing our images from the computer without additional facilities.

To start applying the filters from the Windows Photos application, we have to open it.

To do this, click on the start menu and type “Photos.” This will activate the search tool and display the application.

Run it and your images will be presented immediately, select the one you want and you will go directly to the editing area.

At the top right you will see a drop-down menu that shows “Edit and Create.”

By clicking on the tab other options will be displayed, the one that interests us is “Edit”. Immediately, you will go to the work area where you will see the option “Filters”, when you click it, all available filters will be displayed.

Here it will only be a matter of clicking on the one you want to apply, see how it looks and if you like it, save the changes. In this way, you will be able to edit any image you have on your computer, without having to install other programs.

