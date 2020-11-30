So you can attach files on Telegram while writing

Telegram has a huge popularity among the public of messaging services because it has very interesting functions. It is an extremely versatile application with features that can help us beyond just sending a message. An example is the possibility of sharing large files or keeping them stored in the app’s cloud. However, you may have noticed that while we are writing in Telegram, the button to attach files disappears.

Therefore, we want to present you a little trick that will allow you to skip this in order to attach files whenever you want, without having to delete what you have written.

How to attach files on Telegram while writing? A very simple trick

Telegram is really great in all its functions and therefore it seems a bit out of the ordinary that we cannot share files while we write. The attach button is always located next to the text bar, however, when you start typing this button becomes one to send the message. This makes it seem that it is impossible to attach a file in the middle of writing and nothing is further from the truth.

It is completely possible to attach files on Telegram in the middle of composing a message and to achieve this, the steps are really simple.

In that sense, when you want to attach files without having to delete the message you were writing, you just have to touch the button with the 3 dots in the upper right. This will immediately bring up the menu for attaching files, showing your recent files and options depending on the type of files.

Thus, it will only be a matter of selecting the file or files that you want to attach to send them through Telegram. Technically it is not a trick, but an option that little is known as it is not fully accessible or indicated. So when you want to attach a file as you write, you don’t have to delete the message.

If you don’t have Telegram yet, get it in this link.

