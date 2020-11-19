So you can be the first in the new map of Among Us

Do you already have installed Among us ? Well, this news will make you happy if you like to discover who the imposter is. While the app has released its new 2020.11.4a update, there are certain aspects that have not only been added, but you may also be one of the first to get the map.

In an image posted on the Twitter account of InnerSloth we observe not only two classic characters from Among Us, but both are on a map that simulates being a kind of ship or aircraft. When will it be released?

There is still no date for the deployment of this map, but we believe that this will be done in the coming weeks and the first to have it on their devices will be those who are beta tester users.

How am I a beta tester in Among us ? Well, it is quite simple and here we give you the steps to try all the new features of the game before your friends:

In this way you can be a beta tester user in Among Us. (Photo: Mag)

It should be noted that the possibility of using Among Us in Beta only exists for Android. It is unknown if this same method is used for iPhone.

