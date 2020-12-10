So you can change all the color of WhatsApp Plus

What color would you like to have WhatsApp On your cellphone? Red, yellow, blue, green, purple? Well, there is a simple trick to be able to modify or change the complete tonality of the fast messaging application. How to do it? Well, these are the steps you must do.

This trick can only be performed on WhatsApp Plus , an alternate app to the original one that allows you to help modify certain parameters and functions.

Although you can get the possibility to change the color of the application, it should be noted that it will depend on each person if they want to download the APK, since, as it is not official, it can generate a ban on your account in the future.

Know all the steps to use this new function of WhatsApp Plus to change the total color of the app to yellow, blue, black, or whatever you prefer.

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF WHATSAPP PLUS