Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

So you can change all the color of WhatsApp Plus

By Brian Adam
0
0
Gsemqbozmndbnke64cuu47y4rm.jpg
Gsemqbozmndbnke64cuu47y4rm.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

So you can change all the color of WhatsApp Plus

Brian Adam - 0
What color would you like to have WhatsApp On your cellphone? Red, yellow, blue, green, purple? Well, there is a simple trick...
Read more
Tech News

Technology companies create an alliance to work more efficiently in the cloud

Brian Adam - 0
Large companies in the technological world forge an alliance known as the “Modern Computing Alliance”. This is intended to address problems...
Read more
Mobile

A $ 9,000 iPhone 12! This company has launched a custom model

Brian Adam - 0
The luxury technology company "Caviar", which is dedicated to personalize gadgets and give them a premium and exclusive touch has launched a limited...
Read more
Tech News

Cars will already have noise cancellation technology

Brian Adam - 0
The technology company Silentium has announced that they are ready to send their noise cancellation technology to different car manufacturers in case...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

What color would you like to have WhatsApp On your cellphone? Red, yellow, blue, green, purple? Well, there is a simple trick to be able to modify or change the complete tonality of the fast messaging application. How to do it? Well, these are the steps you must do.

This trick can only be performed on WhatsApp Plus, an alternate app to the original one that allows you to help modify certain parameters and functions.

Although you can get the possibility to change the color of the application, it should be noted that it will depend on each person if they want to download the APK, since, as it is not official, it can generate a ban on your account in the future.

Know all the steps to use this new function of WhatsApp Plus to change the total color of the app to yellow, blue, black, or whatever you prefer.

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF WHATSAPP PLUS

In this way you can change the color of WhatsApp Plus. (Photo: malavida)
In this way you can change the color of WhatsApp Plus. (Photo: malavida)

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Technology companies create an alliance to work more efficiently in the cloud

Brian Adam - 0
Large companies in the technological world forge an alliance known as the “Modern Computing Alliance”. This is intended to address problems...
Read more
Mobile

A $ 9,000 iPhone 12! This company has launched a custom model

Brian Adam - 0
The luxury technology company "Caviar", which is dedicated to personalize gadgets and give them a premium and exclusive touch has launched a limited...
Read more
Tech News

Cars will already have noise cancellation technology

Brian Adam - 0
The technology company Silentium has announced that they are ready to send their noise cancellation technology to different car manufacturers in case...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©