So you can change the color of the Telegram icon TODAY

Have you downloaded Telegram ? Several users made the radical decision to abandon WhatsApp and switch to using the British-Emirati program. However, few know all the great tricks to be able to take advantage of the app in question. Here we will show you one that you should try right now and it will surely surprise you.

Did you know that you can change the logo of Telegram too easily? Yes, this is how you read it. There is already a trick to modify the color of the icon of the quick messaging app.

In order to perform this step, it is necessary to have a third-party application, it will not enter or look at your conversations, much less will it obtain your personal data to be able to safely change the logo.

What is necessary is that you have to download an icon in PNG or transparent from Telegram so that everything works normally. What are the steps? Do you want the color green, black, blue, yellow?

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF THE TELEGRAM LOGO

Always remember to meet all the requirements so that you do not miss any and you can use this Telegram app:

The first thing you should do is download Nova Launcher on your Android phone .

. Then open Nova Launcher on your device and modify the platform to your liking. You can choose whether or not to have an app drawer.

When you’re done, open Google Chrome and look for “Telegram icon png” of any color including red, green, blue, purple, pink, yellow, black, brown, etc.

When you have downloaded the png image to your cell phone, you must press the Telegram icon for 2 seconds.

In this way you can find any Telegram logo in PNG in Google Chrome. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment a window will open that will ask you not only to modify the name, but also the logo.

Once done, click on the Telegram icon.

There a window will open, from where you must click on Gallery, then look for the image you downloaded.

Arrange it your way and voila, you will have the Telegram logo.

It should be noted that Eset said that Telegram, for example, encryption of conversations does not come by default in all conversations, but only in those that the user decides to do so. Did you know? So your chats may not be protected at first and anyone can see it.

At the moment Telegram does not have the option to obtain the beta of its application on smartphones and Android like WhatsApp. So it is possible that, given its rise in popularity, it arrives and any user can subscribe. Would you join?