So you can configure Telegram to use the SD memory

Telegram represents one of the best options we have available within messaging services. Even if we compare it directly with others in terms of features and functionality, it is arguably the best app of its kind. However, until its most recent update, Telegram occupied the internal storage of the computers to save shared content. Therefore, we want to introduce you to the way you can configure Telegram to use the SD memory.

In this way, you can save space on your internal storage, occupying the removable memory for everything you want to save from Telegram.

Setting up the SD memory for Telegram

Those who have devices with little storage space, the ideal in all circumstances is to always occupy the SD memory. Telegram specifically has a very friendly memory management and in that sense, it doesn’t save anything automatically. Instead, the files remain in the application’s “cloud” and will only be stored when we touch the file and select that we want to save it in the gallery.

This is when Telegram uses the internal storage instead of the SD memory. As we mentioned before, until its most recent update there was no way to adjust this, but it is already possible.

To achieve this, first open Telegram and then go to the “Settings” section. To do this, touch the icon with the 3 lines in the upper left and in the menu that appears, choose “Settings”.

This will take you to a new menu where you will have to select “Data and Storage”.

When you are inside this section, you will see that the third option that appears is “Storage path”, touch it and then choose the SD memory.

At the end, you can save any content from Telegram, with the security of always occupying the SD memory.

If you haven’t updated Telegram yet, follow this link.

.