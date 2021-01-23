So you can create a WhatsApp conversation with yourself

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you want to have a notepad in the app Facebook ? WhatsApp It is one of the applications that, although it has lost a large batch of people, some have decided to stay for the security benefits it offers. They even continue to send photos, videos, stickers and other multimedia files without worry.

To that we must add that in WhatsApp there are a dozen tricks that Telegram does not yet count. For example, in the aforementioned app it is not possible to upload the famous statuses, which are seen by your contacts.

But did you know that you can chat with yourself? If you need a notepad to note countless things such as the list for the market, a detail of a conference, among others, well this is the trick you should do right now.

Best of all, you don’t need to download a third-party app to do this. Everything can be run from the same WhatsApp . Follow these steps.

HOW TO CHAT WITH YOURSELF ON WHATSAPP

Do you want to create a chat with yourself? Well, this is the sensational method you should do in WhatsApp right now:

First of all, you should go to your cell phone contacts.

There, register your number with your name or some kind of nickname.

Then enter WhatsApp and, at that moment, look for your name in the chat.

In this way the chat should appear where you can send messages to yourself on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

There you will appear as a contact and you can chat without problems.

If this does not happen, enter this website http://wa.me/numerodetelephone. There you must replace “phone number” by the digits of your cell phone, don’t forget the country code and that’s it.

Another alternative to these steps is to create a group with yourself and someone else. The purpose is that you end up removing the last person from the conversation and the entire WhatsApp group will belong to you.