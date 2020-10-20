So you can customize the Windows 10 file explorer

Regardless of whether you are looking for settings, files or installed peripheral devices, everything will start in the File explorer. But just because we wear something on a daily basis doesn’t mean we have to settle for what it looks like by default. Windows 10 offers you various options to customize certain aspects of this file manager.

Windows 10 File Explorer (formerly known as Windows Explorer) is the path to everything that is in our computer and one of the functions that we use the most on a daily basis.

Change the view of the quick access panel

One of the things you can change about the file explorer is the view of it. By default it will show recent folders and recent files in the quick access panel, but you can have it show them instead. most important locations such as documents, desktop, downloads, etc.

To do this, open the file explorer. If you don’t have it pinned to the taskbar, type “file explorer” in the search box next to the Windows icon.

At the top of the list of options, click on quick access

You click the right mouse button

Click on options

In the “General” tab, you will see the options “Show files recently in quick access” and “Show folders recently in quick access” checked. Uncheck both tabs and close this menu. You will see that a menu with the most important locations will now automatically appear. If you want to add a folder or location to this menu you have to do it manually.

Find the folder you want to pin

Put the cursor over it and click the right mouse button

Select “pin to quick access”

Hide or show the ribbon

The Ribbon is the top menu that appears above the File Explorer. This tape shows all Available options like copy, paste, open, modify. Although it can be useful to have it in view on many occasions, in others it may take up too much and even be annoying.

You can hide or show the ribbon whenever you want by clicking on the tab located on the right margin. You just have to press it and you will see how it appears and disappears automatically.

Resize icons

You can also choose the icon size and format that you want to appear in the browser. To do this, open it and on the ribbon (located at the top) click on the “View” option. Select from the available options the one that best suits your preferences.

Very large icons

Large icons

Medium icons

Small icons

List

Details

Make a folder always show with a certain view

Open the folder that you want to always show the same, for example in “Details” view. Click on the View tab, choose the layout of the view you want to configure and click on: Options> “Change folder and search options”. Within this menu, open the “View” tab and select the “Apply to folders” option. With this option enabled, the view and the folder settings will also be applied to the folders within it.

Reposition the toolbar

The Quick Access Toolbar is located in the title bar of the browser window. However, you can change its location so that it is displayed just below the ribbon. To do this, click on the icon in the toolbar and in the options displayed select “Show under the tape ”. You can also minimize the tape by following the same route and choosing the option “Minimize the tape.”

Modify the file explorer icon

To customize the icon the first thing we have to do is pin it to taskbar if you don’t already have it.

To do this you have to open the browser

Click on the right mouse button on the icon

Press «Pin to taskbar»

Now that you have it pinned go to the taskbar.

Click on the browser icon with the right mouse button

Choose “File Explorer” in the drop-down menu and press right-click again

A small pop-up menu will appear.

Select “Properties”

Select Shortcut – «Change icon»

Here another pop-up window will open from which you can change the browser icon between several that will give you a choice.

To change it, you just have to click on “Change icon”

You will access the folder that contains it (they can only be .ICO files)

Select the icon and click “Apply and OK”.

The icon change will not apply until you have rebooted the computer completely.

Open files with one click

Another possibility of customization is the one that allows us open files with one click instead of two clicks as is set by default.

To do this, open the file explorer.

At the top of the list of options, click on quick access.

You click the right mouse button.

Click on options.

Here in the general section you will see an option that says “Options when clicking on an item”. Mark the first of the options that says “One click to open it, point to select it” and press accept. From this moment, when you put the course on top of any element within the browser, it will be selected and you will be able to see the options without having to right-click on it. In addition, you only need to click one button to open the file or folder in question.

Open all folders in a different window

When opening a folder in Windows 10, for example from “Documents”, it opens in a new window. Everything you do from that window will always open within it. However, we have the option that the folders that we open are opened in new windows and not in the same one constantly. This is very useful when you have to copy or move files.

To do this, we open any folder and select the tab on the ribbon “View”. Within this menu, on the right, we click on the “Options” section. A new window will open here with the Windows file explorer settings. Choose “Browse folders“And activate the option”Open each folder in different windows ”. To reverse this change you just have to follow the same steps and click on the option “Open all folders in the same window”.