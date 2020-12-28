So you can delete elements of your photos from a Xiaomi device

- Advertisement -

Although there are hundreds of mobile devices with Android operating system, each manufacturer has its layers of customization. This refers to the way each company has adapted the operating system for use on their devices. In this regard, Xiaomi has one of the most powerful customization layers with excellent functions. Therefore, we want to show you one of its most interesting functions: that of eliminating elements from photos.

This is an alternative available in MIUI, in the image editing section and here we will show you how to use it.

So you can delete elements of your photos from MIUI

MIUI is an extremely interesting Android customization layer because it incorporates many of its own applications. Thus we can find the useful ShareMe that allows us to share files without depending on the internet. Similarly, Xiaomi’s cloud works perfectly for those looking for a bit of secure and always accessible storage. But removing objects in photos speaks volumes about the potential of these devices, considering that it really works.

Best of all, the option is very accessible and very easy to use. So, if you want to remove a person, an object or anything that obstructs your photos, you just have to follow these steps.

Step 1

First, open your gallery and locate the photo that has the items you want to delete.

Step 2

Immediately, tap the edit icon that is located in second place, from left to right. This will take you to the edit screen.

Step 3

Scroll the ribbon at the bottom to the left and at the end you will find the option “Delete”. Touch it and then shade the element you want to remove from the photo.

When finished, the item in question will automatically disappear and it will only be a matter of saving the photo.

Thus, you can remove the elements you want from your photos from Xiaomi, with results that do not leave any traces. It is an excellent option that empowers Xiaomi users not to depend on other services for this type of task.

.