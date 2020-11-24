So you can delete the message “the security code changed” from WhatsApp

How many times does this notification appear per day WhatsApp ? Don’t you ever want to see it again? Well, many people always get the messages that indicate that “The security code changed”. What does it mean and how can I disable them? Well, here we will explain you step by step.

When the notification arrives “The security code changed”, as he explains WhatsApp , all your messages, including photos and videos, are protected. In this way, no third party can have access to your conversations: everything will remain between the sender and the receiver.

On the contrary, if you do not activate this process, it is possible that the company can visualize what you write without you knowing. Is there any way to disable them? No. These are activated automatically.

What you should know is that there are steps to prevent these notifications from being displayed within your conversation WhatsApp . To do this, you must do these steps: