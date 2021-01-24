So you can delete your WhatsApp account completely to use Telegram

- Advertisement -

Are you going to replace WhatsApp to be able to use Telegram ? This is what you should know right away. As is already known, several have moved from one application to another due to the publication of the new 2021 Facebook policies that will begin to be implemented in May of this year. What should I do? Will my data stay there? Can I pass my information from one app to another?

This new regulation caused many to make the radical decision to use Telegram instead of WhatsApp . However, if you only uninstalled the app, you may have done the wrong thing. What to do? Well, for this we will explain how to delete your account completely.

Remember that when your session WhatsApp is deleted completely, you will not be able to access your conversations, photos, videos, stickers, among other types of multimedia content that you have shared in your chats or uploaded to the platform.

It is not necessary to install a third-party application for you to achieve this simple goal. Everything is on the same platform.

HOW TO COMPLETELY REMOVE WHATSAPP

If you thought that removing the application from WhatsApp of your smartphone has been enough, nope. To do this, you must do a series of steps so that nobody else sends you text messages:

The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp.

Then go to Account.

In this space, you must choose the “Delete my account” function.

In this way you can permanently delete WhatsApp if you decided to use Telegram. (Photo: MAG)

At that time you should read what things will be removed from your account.

WhatsApp will even give you the opportunity to change your number.

Finally confirm your country code and your number and click on “Delete account”.

It may take 90 days from the start of the removal process for your WhatsApp information to be erased. Copies of your information may also be kept for 90 days in backup storage that we use to recover data in the event of natural disasters, software bugs, or some other event of data loss. During that time, your information will not be available to you, as mentioned WhatsApp on their website.

At the moment Telegram does not have the option to obtain the beta of its application on smartphones and Android like WhatsApp. So it is possible that, given its rise in popularity, it arrives and any user can subscribe. Would you join?