So you can download albums on Spotify for PC and listen to them offline

Spotify has been agitated for a few days now because changes are taking place in some of its most popular functions. You already know how these things are: it is appreciated that the app continues to evolve and improve its functions, but on the other hand we have the disadvantage that you have to get used to doing things differently. Now the application allows you to download playlists on your computer for a long time. The update should make managing your library easier if you want to keep listening to music even when you’re offline. Notably, this feature is limited to Premium subscribers: according to Spotify documentation, free users can only download podcasts. How to download albums in Spotify for PC and listen to them offline Spotify to date only allowed users with the desktop version to download playlists, but only to Premium subscribers. In this way users could download all their favorite music and podcasts to play, even offline. But now they go one step further and with the new mode without Internet you can save yourself from saturating your connection, and you can have all the albums to listen to even if you do not have a connection. Downloading an album works in the same way as a playlist: just go to the album page and hit the download button. It should be available the next time you go offline. This should make it easier to manage your library offline if you are the type of person who is very particular about what you want to hear. (For example, imagine you have a carefully curated playlist called “Downloads” where I dumped songs and albums as a solution to the inability to save individual items for offline listening). How to download songs and albums on Spotify Desktop When you are connected, go to the disc or playlist you want to download. Find the function that says ‘Download’ and activate it. A green arrow means that the download has been successful. The update also includes adjustments to the appearance of the desktop and web player, as well as to the operation of managing playlists. It appears to be currently being deployed – some Verge staff received it yesterday, others today. So if you don’t see it, wait. You should see a screen that alerts you that you have the update.