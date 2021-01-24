Social NetworksFacebookTech News

So you can download and save a photo or video from Telegram on your cell phone

By Brian Adam
Have you already downloaded Telegram? Well now it is unbeatable in downloads. It has even exceeded in downloading Messenger from Facebook. Although there are some people who just use it for the first time, they are unaware of its tricks and facilities.

It should be specified that Telegram save all your conversations in a cloud that is only activated every time you download the app. In such a way that you do not have to download absolutely anything so that your cell phone is not harmed in storage.

In this way, each person will be able to choose whether or not they want to have the photo that was sent to them, the document that was sent, the video, among other multimedia contents.

How to do it? If you want to have a copy of the file that was sent to you by Telegram, then these are the steps you must do to keep it on your cell phone.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PHOTOS AND VIDEOS FROM TELEGRAM

If you want to keep your friend’s photo or just a funny video from a past meeting, then you should use these steps on Telegram:

  • The first thing you should do is open Telegram.
  • Then go to the conversation where that file is located.
  • Then you must search for the photo or video that you want to download to your cell phone.
In this way, the photos and videos from Telegram are downloaded. (Photo: MAG)
In this way, the photos and videos from Telegram are downloaded. (Photo: MAG)
  • Click on the image or video and click on the three dots in the upper corner.
  • There click on “Download in gallery”.
  • At that moment that file will be downloaded to your cell phone and you can see it in your gallery.

Remember that if you no longer want to have that photo or video, you can delete it from your smartphone. This file will not be removed from Telegram. You will only lose it if you press “delete” to the whole conversation.

