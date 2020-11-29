So you can download Disney Plus on your Huawei cell phone

Your cell phone is not compatible? Well here you can solve it. Disney Plus It has become the most downloaded application in Latin America after finally landing on Google Play and iOS Store. However, several users of a Huawei device have had problems installing the app on their cell phones. How to do it?

If one seeks Disney Plus in Google play , it will appear that the device, which does not have Google services, is not compatible with the cell phone no matter how current it is.

Among the terminals that have problems are the Huawei P30, Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei P40, both in the standard version and in the Pro version. What should I do?

For this we will help you to be able to solve this small error while Huawei can obtain the licenses in order to place, within its App Gallery, Disney Plus .

Can’t install Disney Plus on your Huawei cell phone? This is what you should do. (Photo: Capture)

These are the prices of the Disney Plus platform for Latin America