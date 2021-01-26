So you can edit the messages sent in Telegram

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Are you one of the people who installed Telegram ? This is what you should read. Thousands of people have downloaded the application to deal with WhatsApp and its new policies 2021. This fact prevented users from providing certain data to Facebook in order to improve its advertising.

However, Telegram has an infinity of resources that WhatsApp does not have. For example, you can change the color of the application, including the header; likewise, it is possible to hide the “online” so that none of your friends see that you are connected.

The company has mentioned, through a tweet, that it is possible to edit a message already sent. But yes, you will leave a trace that it has been modified.

Telegram , for a few years, announced the arrival of the edited messages. How are they made? Can they be changed if they are read? Here we tell you.

HOW TO EDIT A MESSAGE SENT ON TELEGRAM

The first thing you should do is send a message or simply use one already sent on Telegram.

Then you must click on the message you want to edit for about 1 second.

At that time, a variety of functions will be enabled such as forwarding, copying, sending to another chat, etc.

But the one that interests us is the pencil icon.

This is how you can modify a message sent on Telegram. (Photo: MAG)

When you press it, Telegram will allow you to change or modify the words of the sent message.

Once you are done, Telegram will show in the conversation that your message is “edited”.

The other person will also read that your message or text was edited.

This will go a long way for people who usually end up deleting the entire message. For example, WhatsApp only allows you to delete a text, but not to modify it. Will they implement it in the future?