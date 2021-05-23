So you can enjoy YouTube with background playback totally free

YouTube with background playback is something that users have been requesting for a long time and that has come true, but subject to payment. While many people have subscribed to the YouTube Premium service, others do not want to do so for their own reasons. In that sense, we will present the way to enjoy the platform without ads and playing in the background.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of an unofficial YouTube client called SkyTube, which has all these features.

Try YouTube with background playback







YouTube background playback refers to the ability to continue listening to what we play, even if we exit the app. This is something that is not available in the YouTube app and requires a subscription to the Premium plan to get it. However, the unofficial alternatives to watch YouTube are very interesting in these cases. As they are not subject to Google services, they can bypass restrictions to bring very useful features. This is how SkyTube offers a YouTube experience with background playback and ad-free videos, without paying anything.

Perhaps the only drawback it may have is in the player interface. This is somewhat rudimentary, compared to the official app. However, those who want to play in the background, generally do not watch the videos and here it is very useful.

An important factor that greatly improves the experience is that we have access to our subscriptions. Thus, in the feed section, the videos that premiere the channels to which we are linked will be organized. It also features a very cool feature for adding videos to blacklists. This way, if you don’t like some type of content, you can prevent it from appearing in your suggestions.

SkyTube is an app worth trying if you are looking for background playback on YouTube. This and the lack of ads, will allow a great experience to listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks.