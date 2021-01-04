So you can find a contact by their cell phone number on TikTok

- Advertisement -

Have you downloaded TikTok and you don’t know if your friend is creating videos? Well, find out with this trick. Thousands of users decided to create an account not only to see what their favorite artists or characters were doing, but to create their own videos.

Before so much curiosity in TikTok , some managed to take advantage of this application by becoming famous just by publishing a single video. Do you know how many of all your friends are on the video social network? Here we will tell you how to know it.

It is not necessary to have to download any third-party application to obtain such information. It will be enough that you have updated the app that triumphs on the web.

For this, it is necessary to grant permissions to TikTok to access your contact list and their phone numbers, otherwise, the trick will not be carried out.

HOW TO KNOW WHO OF YOUR FRIENDS IS ON TIKTOK