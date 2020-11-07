So you can get the most out of the Windows 10 Concentration Assistant

All mobile operating systems have the option to block notifications of all kinds so that they do not disturb us while we are working for quite some time. However, in the case of computer operating systems this kind of function took a little longer to arrive. Fortunately, Windows launched its concentration assistant a couple of years ago, which as its name suggests, its function is to prevent being disturbed so that we can maintain full concentration while we work.

In an interconnected world like the one we live in today, where the rain of notifications is incessant, staying focused on what we are doing is often a very difficult task. Instant messaging applications sending message balloons, notifications from Google Chrome , YouTube, messages … it seems that everything conspires so that we cannot concentrate and work in silence.

If you want to know what it is, how it works and how to enable the concentration assistant in Windows 10, we recommend that you continue reading.

What is the concentration assistant

It’s basically about a system whose main objective is that notifications appear on the computer screen while we work or whenever we want it to be. Although this tool is responsible for releasing pop-up notifications from the screen of our computer, these will appear accumulated in a section that Windows calls “activity center”.

The assistant allows you to block the display of absolutely all notifications forever or during certain hours of the day that you choose or you can decide which applications can show you notifications and which ones not. We will see in the next section how to configure the wizard for both cases.

All notifications

The first thing you have to do is access the wizard. To do so, enter the Windows Settings From the Windows icon located in the lower left margin of the screen and within the options click on the cogwheel icon.

Among all the options that will appear in the pop-up menu, press about the option “System” and here choose “Concentration Assistant”. The option is accompanied by the icon of a moon, so it is very easy to find with a simple glance.

When you click on this option you will already be inside the wizard and this is where we have all the notification configuration options available. The three main options are:

disabled : if you choose this option, the Concentration Assistant is completely disabled, in other words, Windows 10 will show you each and every one of the notifications you receive on your computer both in the form of pop-up windows and within the activity center.

: if you choose this option, the Concentration Assistant is completely disabled, in other words, Windows 10 will show you each and every one of the notifications you receive on your computer both in the form of pop-up windows and within the activity center. Priority only : if you check this option, the wizard will only show you the notifications that you select from your priority list. All other unselected notifications will be displayed in the action center.

: if you check this option, the wizard will only show you the notifications that you select from your priority list. All other unselected notifications will be displayed in the action center. Alarms only: with this option each and every one of the pop-up notifications will be completely blocked and will only be shown in the action center.

Choose priorities

As we have just seen, one of the options available in the assistant allows you to choose which notifications can appear on your screen and which not. To customize this click on the option Customize priority list within the configuration menu, just below “Priority only”.

In the first available option, you can make call, text message or reminder notifications a priority. Within this option you can activate or not notifications of all calls including VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). Regardless of this, you can choose whether or not the notifications are activated regardless of the application that is used.

In the next point is the contacts option. In it you can add contacts so that you receive all the notifications related to it in aApplications such as Skype, mail (in the native Windows wizard) calls or messages.

In the last point of this section you have the option to add applications that you want to be able to show or not notifications. Press about button Add with (+) symbol to add the applications you want to take priority. For example, you can add notifications from Skype, Chrome or WhatsApp if you have these apps installed. Choose the one you want and click on it to be added to the list.

Remember that in order for the notifications of the apps you just added to be displayed, you must have the option “Just priority ” wizard activated.

Choose the hours of the assistant

You can decide when you want the options you just defined to apply. To do this, go back to the setup menu of the assistant and press “During these hours”. A menu with a tab will open, slide it to the right and the setup wizard for the designated times will begin.

In the first section choose the time you want the activation to start and in the second the time you want the activation to end.

Then you can decide to your liking how often you want it to be activated. The available options are:

Daily

Weekends

Weekdays. If you choose this option you can select the specific days of the week that you want to be activated independently.

Below this option you have two more for very specific occasions.