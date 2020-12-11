So you can have the “dark mode” in Google Maps TODAY

Are you a fan of Google maps ? Undoubtedly we have all used the application either to know where we are and even to know on which side of the city there is a street, avenue or if you should turn to the right or left, among other things. But now the app has been updated and brings the expected “Dark mode”.

It should be noted that the so-called “Dark mode” It helps not only to improve visibility, but also saves a lot of energy since it turns off certain pixels on your screen, it also avoids the famous visual fatigue, preventing the eyes from getting tired while you scroll.

The “Dark mode” from Google maps began to be distributed on a trial basis on various devices that had the version v10.56.1 of the map. You have it? If so, you may already have the tool active.

Do you know how to have it right now? Well, here we will show you how to obtain the “Dark mode” of the Mountain View company map without waiting too long.

In this way you can activate the dark mode in Google Maps. (Photo: xda-developers)