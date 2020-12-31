So you can have the Google Pixel camera on your Android mobile

- Advertisement -

One of the characteristics they have the Google Pixels it is definitely your camera. The great capabilities of the Google smartphone camera software are known to everyone, which has caused many developers to get down to work to offer a version adapted for other models.

Specifically, version 8.0 of the Google camera with which the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 5G arrived, added a lot of cool features to these devices. One of the most outstanding is the storage saving mode, something that also reached some older Pixels with version 8.1.

Well now the developer Urnyx05 has released a modified version of version 8.1 of the GCam or Google Camera application. It is a fork or adapted modification that allows you to install the Pixel camera on any Android device. Of course, the developer himself already mentions the possibility of being able to find a problem in certain mSamsung and OnePlus models, specifically those that have the Qualcomm Snapdrago 845 processor.

To install this version of Urnyx05’s Google Camera, the first thing we have to do is follow this link to download the APK file published by the developer and available on MEGA. Once downloaded to our Android device, all we have to do is proceed with its installation, although previously we must activate the permissions for the installation of applications from unknown sources. To do this, simply enter the device Settings and among the device’s security options, allow the installation of applications from unknown sources.

Google

How to install the Google Camera application on any Android

Once this is done, we can go to the path where we download the APK of the Google Camera version developed by Urnyx05 that has the name of PXv8.1_GCam-v1.0.apk and touch on the file to proceed with the installation. It is possible that it will ask us for certain permissions for its correct operation, so we will have to allow them for the installation to complete.

When the process is finished, the first time we open the app, we will be shown a series of optional configuration settings to indicate where we want the photos to be saved, for example. Although we can also leave the default configuration and start using the tool and enjoy all its functions to get high-quality snapshots.