So you can hide your WhatsApp profile picture from a specific contact

By Brian Adam
So you can hide your WhatsApp profile picture from a specific contact

Did you put your profile picture on WhatsApp? Take this into account. As the months go by, it is renewed in order to show off your best selfie so that other people recognize you while they write to you. However, sometimes you must perform certain functions to improve your privacy.

Don’t want anyone to see your profile picture? Well, there is a simple trick to hide your photo from a specific person without having to block or silence it in WhatsApp. How is it done? Here we tell you.

The application has a number of tools, many of them unexplored. In order for you to hide your profile photo, you must follow a series of steps without leaving the application.

You don’t even need to download a third-party app, other than WhatsApp, that asks you for permission to access your contacts or personal information.

This way you can hide your profile picture from specific users. (Photo: WhatsApp)

With this alternative of WhatsAppOnly the contacts that you have scheduled on your cell phone will be able to see your profile image. That means that if a person who has obtained your number and you have not, they will not appreciate the selfie or the image you have put.

