So you can increase the speed of the audios in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is already extending to all users one of the most anticipated functions: accelerating the speed of the audios.

Yes, that function that will make it easier for you to listen to the long audios that your friends and family send you in WhatsApp chats. We tell you how you can use this new function in your WhatsApp account.

So you can play WhatsApp audios at different speeds

This function was in testing in the beta version of the WhatsApp app, but now it is being extended in the stable version on Android. But if you haven’t received the update yet, don’t worry, we’ll tell you what it’s about and how you can use it when playing each audio on WhatsApp.

This function follows the same dynamics that we find in Telegram audios, or the option that most podcasts incorporate to speed up the audio, without suffering any distortion. In the case of WhatsApp, it allows you to choose between three speeds: the normal speed of 1x, 1.5x to accelerate 50% and up to twice the normal speed with 2x.

How can you apply these speed changes to your WhatsApp audios? It is simple, with a click on the new icon that you will find in the audios (on the avatar or profile photo), as we show you in the video:

So if your friends send you those endless audios on WhatsApp you can apply this little trick and speed up. And no, you will no longer have to resort to third-party applications to achieve this result in voice messages.

Remember that you can change the speeds as many times as you want by just clicking on the icon that you will find in the audio. And a detail to keep in mind is that WhatsApp keeps your last preference, so you have marked 2x in the last audio, that will be the speed you will have in the next audios.