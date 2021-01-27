So you can install extensions in Firefox for Android

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The browser add-ons have represented an excellent alternative to facilitate many processes that we carry out. The extensions open up extra possibilities in our work dynamics in the browser and therefore, the need has arisen to also have them on the mobile. Previously we presented how to use Chrome and now we will teach you how to install extensions in Firefox for Android.

For this we will not use a different browser, but version 85 of Firefox for Android that is already in deployment.

We teach you how to use extensions in Firefox for Android

Firefox has been taking very good steps in its version for Android and the possibility of handling add-ons is not new. However, it previously warranted the use of an extension manager to achieve this. The new version has eliminated this need and now we can directly install the Firefox extensions for Android. In that sense, the first thing you will have to do to access this possibility is to install the latest version of the browser.

Additionally, it should be noted that you can only install official extensions from the Firefox store. This means that the catalog of options is not that extensive so far, although it will surely be expanded.

Once the latest version of Firefox for Android is installed, open your browser and follow this link. This will take you to the Firefox extensions store, where you will only have to select the add-on you want. Upon entering the extension page, tap “Add”, accept the terms and then the extension will be installed.

In this way, you can start equipping your Firefox on Android with the extensions that you commonly use on your computer. Although the catalog is limited to official extensions, the chances are that the possibilities will increase over time.