Tech News

So you can install extensions in Firefox for Android

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 01 26 00 16 41.jpg
2021 01 26 00 16 41.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The browser add-ons have represented an excellent alternative to facilitate many processes that we carry out. The extensions open up extra possibilities in our work dynamics in the browser and therefore, the need has arisen to also have them on the mobile. Previously we presented how to use Chrome and now we will teach you how to install extensions in Firefox for Android.

For this we will not use a different browser, but version 85 of Firefox for Android that is already in deployment.

We teach you how to use extensions in Firefox for Android

Firefox has been taking very good steps in its version for Android and the possibility of handling add-ons is not new. However, it previously warranted the use of an extension manager to achieve this. The new version has eliminated this need and now we can directly install the Firefox extensions for Android. In that sense, the first thing you will have to do to access this possibility is to install the latest version of the browser.

Additionally, it should be noted that you can only install official extensions from the Firefox store. This means that the catalog of options is not that extensive so far, although it will surely be expanded.

Once the latest version of Firefox for Android is installed, open your browser and follow this link. This will take you to the Firefox extensions store, where you will only have to select the add-on you want. Upon entering the extension page, tap “Add”, accept the terms and then the extension will be installed.

In this way, you can start equipping your Firefox on Android with the extensions that you commonly use on your computer. Although the catalog is limited to official extensions, the chances are that the possibilities will increase over time.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

DigiSigner, a free service to sign PDF files

Brian Adam - 0
So far, the PDF format has been in existence for 27 years and continues to be very relevant. This format remains in force especially...
Read more
Tech News

iliad Express official in Italy: the SIM becomes a gift card

Brian Adam - 0
You know the Amazon gift cards, the ones that can be purchased directly at the checkout? Well, the telephone operator iliad has launched a...
Read more
Tech News

AudioScape, ambient sound loops for work or relaxation

Brian Adam - 0
Any activity that we carry out deserves to have the conditions that allow it to be carried out. However, each person additionally has their...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©