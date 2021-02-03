So you can install WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram on the Huawei Y7a

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Chinese company Huawei continues to launch diversity of devices. Before closing 2020, he launched his most recent Mate 40 Pro and in Peru, less than a week ago, his device called Huawei Y7a , the same one that is characterized by having a 5000 mAh camera.

Both terminals, as expected, do not come with the classic Google services. It is in such a way that many look for a series of alternatives to be able to obtain, within the Huawei Y7a , apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Gmail, Chrome, etc.

Do you want to have them on your mobile device? Well, there is a method that will not only keep you up to date on updates, but you can also open and close them without any problems.

If you purchased a Huawei Y7a , then you should try this simple method to be able to use, without problems, all the applications you want and log in as many times as you want.

HOW TO INSTALL WHATSAPP, FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM ON THE HUAWEI Y7A

The first thing you should know is that you can use the Huawei store to download some applications that are used in the West. However, if they are not all, then there is a method to do so:

To begin, you must make sure if your mobile device has Petal Search.

If it doesn’t, then you can download the APK from the Huawei home page .

. When you open Petal Search, you will find a news section and the one that interests us: applications.

In this way you can download a variety of applications using Petal Search on your Huawei Y7a. (Photo: MAG)

Click on Applications and search for the app you want.

Download it automatically as an APK and voila, it will install on your terminal without problems.

It should be noted that you also have that option that the application updates are installed automatically. You just have to go to “Me”, then to “Settings”. Click on “Manage applications” and enable “Stay informed about updates” and “Allow update notifications”.