So you can know if the apps are optimized for Mac M1

What are macOS Universal Apps?

You often hear developers talk about compatibility with M1 when they release new versions of their applications.

But if you are looking for compatibility with M1, Manzana you are using the term “Universal” for optimized applications Apple Silicon / M1 (which also works with Intel Macs) and labels x86 applications as Intel (these applications need Rosetta translation on M1 Macs).

You can see this information in the Finder and in the System Report (under About this Mac), as well as in more options that I will mention below.

That can be a bit confusing, as there are two types of universal apps, one concerns compatibility with M1 / Intel and the other if the same application can be downloaded on iOS and macOS at iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Intel macOS Applications on Mac M1

Keep in mind that even if you Mac M1 you are running Intel applications, you can often do so with better performance via Rosetta 2 translation (it happens automatically) than when running natively on an Intel Mac.

It’s just that developers can get even better performance when apps are optimized for the chip. Apple Silicon M1.

These are the easiest ways to check Universal Apps of macOS for your existing software, as well as the apps and games you may want to get.

Five ways to check macOS Universal Apps

From the Finder in the Applications folder on your Mac, right click an application> Get Info (or command + shortcut I) now look for Intel or Universal at the top under “General> Type:”

Alternatively, head to  in the upper left corner> About This Mac> System Report> Software> Applications (you will see a list of all your applications and if they are universal macOS applications)

