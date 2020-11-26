Now that the Mac M1 are available now and developers are updating their apps for official compatibility with M1, you may be trying to figure out which of your apps (besides the ones you want) are optimized for Apple Silicon. This is how you will know which applications are optimized for Mac M1
So you can know if the apps are optimized for Mac M1
What are macOS Universal Apps?
You often hear developers talk about compatibility with M1 when they release new versions of their applications.
But if you are looking for compatibility with M1, Manzana you are using the term “Universal” for optimized applications Apple Silicon / M1 (which also works with Intel Macs) and labels x86 applications as Intel (these applications need Rosetta translation on M1 Macs).
You can see this information in the Finder and in the System Report (under About this Mac), as well as in more options that I will mention below.
That can be a bit confusing, as there are two types of universal apps, one concerns compatibility with M1 / Intel and the other if the same application can be downloaded on iOS and macOS at iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Intel macOS Applications on Mac M1
Keep in mind that even if you Mac M1 you are running Intel applications, you can often do so with better performance via Rosetta 2 translation (it happens automatically) than when running natively on an Intel Mac.
It’s just that developers can get even better performance when apps are optimized for the chip. Apple Silicon M1.
These are the easiest ways to check Universal Apps of macOS for your existing software, as well as the apps and games you may want to get.
Five ways to check macOS Universal Apps
- From the Finder in the Applications folder on your Mac, right click an application> Get Info (or command + shortcut I) now look for Intel or Universal at the top under “General> Type:”
- Alternatively, head to in the upper left corner> About This Mac> System Report> Software> Applications (you will see a list of all your applications and if they are universal macOS applications)
Other options
- Check the app free from the Silicon Info menu bar to quickly check applications when they are running
- Use the free app Silicon by iMazing for a nice user interface to check macOS universal apps
- Use these handy databases to see which applications you don’t have installed and which are optimized for M1
