So you can know if your phone number has also been leaked in the Facebook cyberattack

Facebook continues to suffer from privacy attacks week after week. It has become one of the targets where hackers tend to target more frequently. Every year we encounter a serious security problem in companies that handle millions of user data, suffer any type of attack and, along the way, cybercriminals manage to get their hands on those places where our personal data is stored. Millions of phone numbers have been leaked In the last few days you will have echoed the outstanding news that more than 500 million personal data of Facebook users around the world have been compromised in a leak. All the information has become available to anyone who passes through a website that has filtered them as if it were an Excel file, for all those who would like to know the phone number of a friend, acquaintance or relative. This leak has made a total of 533 million accounts from around the world appear within a huge list of which many cybercriminal groups are already taking advantage of to take advantage of this data for malicious purposes. There are many companies that use functions available in their applications to collect data and information from their users that they store and sometimes share with third parties. Generally, companies ask for our consent to collect our data in order to improve the experience of their products, but there are times when this is not the case and they use them in an inappropriate way. So you can find out if your phone number has also been leaked in the Facebook cyberattack A web portal dedicated to cybersecurity has enabled the possibility of searching for phone numbers in international formats so that users can check if their phone number has been affected in this event. If you think you may be one of these filtered numbers, you only have to access this web page from the browser of your computer or smartphone to confirm if you have been a victim of this attack. To be able to search for your phone number on the “Have i Been Pwned” websites, you only have to enter your phone number with the international code, that is, first enter the code of the country your phone comes from and followed by and without spaces your personal number. In Spain we remind you that it is +34 but we do not have to put the “+” symbol.