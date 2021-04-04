So you can know if your WhatsApp account has been hacked

- Advertisement -

Are you presenting strange things in WhatsApp ? Well, you should be attentive to the following. The quick messaging app has become a favorite among people. Through it they can exchange photos, videos, texts, GIFs and even the most famous animated stickers.

But not only that, it is also possible to communicate with any user in the world totally free, just by having their phone number: either by a call or video calls. Nevertheless WhatsApp it is also fraught with problems.

Although nobody can access your conversations, since all the chats are encrypted, you should know that some are looking for how to hack the application and they have succeeded.

That is why we will offer you here a series of tricks to end this evil and report it to your friends. This way they will know that someone misused your WhatsApp . How do I know if I have been hacked? Well, it is quite easy.

HOW TO KNOW IF MY WHATSAPP WAS HACKED

The first thing you should do is enter to make a backup copy of WhatsApp Also update it if you have a new version without installing. Then make sure to do this:

The first factor to know if someone has hacked you is checking if WhatsApp Web is active on your cell phone. To do this, go to the WhatsApp Web tab on your cell phone and, in there, log out of all computers.

Another factor to know if you have been hacked is when WhatsApp sends you a notice informing you that your account is being used on another phone, closing yours automatically.

This is one of the safest clues to know if someone has hacked your WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

Also, one more clue is when WhatsApp sends you a message about your security code. If this has been the case, it means that someone else is trying to access your messages.

Finally, the most important, you must check if the messages that you still do not see from your friends are automatically double checked.

The most advisable thing is to uninstall WhatsApp from your cell phone and again install it and paste the security code. That way you will log out of other devices that are not yours or belong to strangers.