So you can know the graphics card of your PC without installing anything

Knowing the hardware of our computer is important for any unforeseen event where we need to replace or repair them. To achieve this we have different mechanisms, although the most popular refer to the use of some applications. However, today we will present a way to know the graphics card of your computer without having to install programs.

We will achieve this by entering a couple of sections of the operating system that provide us with this complete information and in a very simple way.

Know what graphics card you have without installing anything? It’s possible!

The circumstances in which we will need this information can be multiple and range from replacing the component to buying a set. In this sense, it is necessary to know the type of graphics card that our computer has in order to make the right decisions and avoid losing money. The process to view this data without installing applications is super easy and you will be able to discover the type of graphics card on your PC in a matter of seconds.

It should also be noted that these steps will be useful for Windows versions 10, 8, 8.1 and 7. To find out the type of graphics card you have, we will show you two alternatives, just as simple.

Alternative 1: System Information

To know our graphics card from the system information, we will start by pressing the Windows + R key combination. This will display a small window where you must type MSINFO32 and hit enter.

Immediately, a window with a tree menu will be displayed on the left side panel. There, click on “Components”, then on “Screen” and the information will be displayed on the right side.

Alternative 2: DirectX Diagnostics

This is another route to know the computer’s graphic card and we will start the same as in the previous one, pressing Windows + R. Then type the command DXDIAG and hit Enter.

This will display a window with several tabs. Select “Display” and there you will find the information about the graphics card.

This way you can save yourself the trouble of downloading and installing applications to know this information.

