So you can know the status of your laptop’s battery without installing anything

One of the components of laptop computers that deserves the most care and good practices is the battery. Perhaps you are familiar with that circumstance in which the laptop does not support more than 10 minutes disconnected due to battery failure. This makes it necessary for us to frequently check the health of the laptop battery, in order to discover if it has begun to deteriorate.

To achieve this there are dozens of third-party applications, however, today we will show you a way to achieve it in Windows, without installing anything.

Know the status of your laptop battery in 3 steps

There are many factors that lead to the deterioration of the battery, making its load capacity less and less. For this reason, it is necessary to apply all the practices that we have commented previously, to extend its useful life. But if you’re looking for a quick way to see how your battery is doing, you won’t need to install anything. Windows has a feature that generates a detailed report on this component and that will help us to know how it is.

The process to generate this report is extremely simple and requires 3 steps that you can quickly cover.

Step 1

The first step we must take is to open a Command Prompt window as administrator. To do this, click on the start menu and type CMD, when it appears in the results, right click and run as administrator.

Step 2

Once the console window is open, copy the following statement, paste it and press Enter: powercfg / batteryreport output “C: estado-bateria.html”

This command will activate the creation of the report on the status of the battery of your laptop.

Step 3

You will immediately receive the confirmation that the report has been generated in HTML format and you will only have to go to disk C: to locate and open it.

The report will open in the browser and you can see that it shows tables about recent battery usage, total battery usage, charging history, and more. The information in the tables also shows the history of the battery capacity and you can see how it started and how it is going so far.

This simple method will save you the installation of third-party applications and will allow you the status of your laptop’s battery in a matter of seconds.

.