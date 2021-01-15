So you can know which of your contacts have Telegram

- Advertisement -

Now we will tell you how to know which of your contacts have Telegram . From today you will be able to know which contacts on your cell phone are using the application, and thus be able to make an informed decision about it. The announcement of the new WhatsApp security conditions has made millions of dissatisfied users decide to migrate to Telegram.

It is a fairly easy process to perform on your smartphone. What will be done basically is to allow Telegram to have access to your cell phone contacts. When you do, these contacts will be imported into the app, and those who have an account created in it will appear. It is important to know that this works when you are starting to use the application and have not yet integrated any contacts into it.

How to know which contacts have Telegram

The step by step below is with the Android system, although the procedure works with the iOS system as well. There may only be a few small changes to the application interface.

Step 1: What we will do is allow Telegram to access our contacts. To do this, open the menu of the app. Inside it, click on the option Settings to enter the Telegram settings.

Step 2: Once inside the option Settings, click on the option Privacy & Security, since access to your contacts has to do with it.

Step 3: Within the options Privacy, go down until you reach the section of Synchronize contacts, and activate it. By doing so, you will allow the application to access your cell phone contacts.

What we are going to do is allow Telegram to access your contacts. (Photo: Mag)

Step 4: Open the app menu again, and in it click on the option Contacts that appears second to you. It works to access the contacts you have on Telegram.

Step 5: If this is the first time you do it, Telegram will ask you for permission to access your cell phone contacts, since even if you have granted it in the app, it will still need to request them through the Android or iOS permission system. Here, you have to give them to them so they can be reviewed later.

And it’s ready! Now on the list of Contacts you will have all those that were on your cell phone.