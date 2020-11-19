So you can know who has blocked you on Facebook step by step

How many friends do you have? Have you been able to notice something strange in the last few days? Facebook is the social network where many people connect not only to be able to know how they are, but to view their photos, videos, the things they do, and even their interests and tastes. But everything is not there.

Today users also use Facebook to be able to chat or manage a business, a place where you can also make purchases and sales directly. However, the fun can end when someone blocks you.

Do you know what are the clues to know if someone has blocked you from Facebook ? It is quite simple, although sometimes you can be wrong since the other person could close their account without you noticing.

Follow these steps to find out if that person has not deleted you from Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, but has blocked you: