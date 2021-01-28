Tech News

So you can listen to FM radio with your Bluetooth headphones

By Brian Adam
The FM Radio it is important for some people in order to be able to either hear the news or just listen to music. Although there are few smartphones that bring this native application, there is a trick so that you can listen to your favorite station with bluetooth headphones.

How to do it? Usually every time you open the radio app, it is necessary that you have to connect headphones in order for them to serve as a receiver or antenna.

However, the experience of using the FM Radio of the cell phoneCurrently, it cannot be used 100% wirelessly. However, if you want to use your bluetooth headphones, this is what you have to do.

It should be noted that it is not necessary to configure something in the app on your cell phone or some kind of option for developers. Just do these steps.

HOW TO LISTEN TO FM RADIO WITH YOUR BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES

The first thing you should do in your terminal is to use the connection and activation of your bluetooth headphones. That is why you will enter the Settings section and then click on Bluetooth.

When you have done it, click on “Search” and the cell phone will detect the name of your wireless headphones. Select them and you’re done.

After that, simply connect a cable with 3.5 jack input or simply a wired headphones. This will serve as a receiver for the signal.

In this way, all you have to do is check if it is already heard on your wireless devices. According andro4all there may be certain interruptions and even some equipment that is not compatible.

