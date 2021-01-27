Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

So you can open WhatsApp Web on your cell phone

Do you want to chat from another platform on your cell phone? WhatsApp It continues to be one of the applications that is downloaded by a large part of users who have a smartphone device. Through it, a variety of messages are exchanged, as well as multimedia content between photos, videos, GIFs, audio notes, animated stickers, among others.

In addition to the app WhatsApp, you can open and continue viewing your conversations on the computer using the page WhatsApp Web. You’ve done it?

Its utility is quite simple. You just have to scan the QR code to access all your chats simply and quickly. Did you know that you can also use it on your cell phone?

If you want to open another account WhatsApp without the need to duplicate the application, WhatsApp Web can be your solution. You just have to follow the steps correctly to achieve it fully.

HOW TO OPEN WHATSAPP WEB ON THE CELLULAR

How to open WhatsApp Web on a phone without having to resort to the application? Follow these steps:

  • The first thing you should do is go to Google Chrome.
  • There you should search, like any query, WhatsApp Web.
  • Among the results that appear, click on the one that says WhatsApp Web or enter this link.
This is how WhatsApp Web is viewed from your cell phone. (Photo: MAG)
This is how WhatsApp Web is viewed from your cell phone. (Photo: MAG)
  • In case I send you to the download website or simply open your application, go to the three dots of Google Chrome and press the option that says “view as desktop”.
  • Once this is done, refresh the WhatsApp Web page and you’re done.
  • You must scan the QR code that appears there to be able to open WhatsApp Web on another cell phone and use your account on other devices.
